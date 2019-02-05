Study: Cancers linked to obesity on the rise among millennials

A new study finds cancers linked to obesity are on the rise among millennials, the generation of adults born in the 1980s and 90s.

The new analysis from the American Cancer Society tracking dozens of state registries finds a rising cancer risk for millennials and gen x'ers who are obese.

"This is sadly as one might expect, as rates of obesity go up, and they portend a high risk of health challenges in the years ahead," said Dr. Clifford Hudis with the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

The study shows a surprising jump for six obesity-related cancers in young adults 25-49 years old -- colorectal, uterine, gallbladder, kidney, pancreatic, and cancer of the bone marrow.

While death rates for most cancers have been on the decline for decades, Dr. Hudis has concerns this new trend could reverse that progress. "The amazing thing that's happened in the last couple of years is that with the rise in obesity and decline in tobacco use, obesity is slated to overtake tobacco to become the single most common cause of cancer, modifiable cause of cancer," he said.

The study shows millennials face about double the risk their baby boomer parents did for some obesity-related cancers affecting the digestive and reproductive systems.

Experts point out it's possible to buck the trend by eating healthier and working out more at an earlier age.

The world health organization warns obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with millennials on track to being one of the heaviest generations on record.