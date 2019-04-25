Study: Children don't realize how addictive vaping is

E-cigarette use among middle and high school students is an increasing concern for schools, but new research suggests many kids don't know what they're vaping or how addictive it can be.

Kaitlin Meyers and Daven Terner have seen firsthand how popular vaping is in high school. "I know a lot of people that vape and it's constant, constant. Especially in the beginning of the school year, everybody had it out in the hallway," Terner said.

Use of e-cigarettes has skyrocketed, especially among adolescents and teens.

Reporter Tom Hanson: Do you think that teens think it's harmless?

Kaitlin Meyers: Yeah.

Daven Terner: I definitely do, because if they knew, then nobody would be doing this as much.

Now a new study suggests many kids aren't aware how much nicotine they're getting when they vape.

"I'm very concerned," said Dr. Rachel Boykan, one of the researchers at Stony Brook Children's Hospital who surveyed people under 21 about their tobacco, e-cigarette and marijuana habits. They found 40 percent who used in the past week didn't realize their products contained nicotine. But tests showed they had significant levels of the chemical in their system.

"These kids are using these very high content products and they are potentially going to get addicted and they don't know what is going on," Boykan said.

North Babylon High School in New York is among schools trying to teach kids about e-cigarettes through a new program called Vape Out.

"Our goal is to create awareness and education for students who haven't started these things yet," said Jeff Raymond, the school's assistant principal.

Students like Terner and Myers and will also talk to younger students about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

"They've heard enough from adults and stuff, I feel like it would be more effective to hear it from us," Terner said.

"We want to go there just to give them the information of the dangerous chemicals in it and the risk of addiction," Myers said.

They hope kids get the message so they never get hooked.

The study found many teens are also using e-cigarettes to use marijuana.