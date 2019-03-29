Study: College esports 'athletes' also suffer injuries

A growing number of colleges and universities are offering teams to play esports. Now some doctors are calling for the gamers to be treated like other college athletes because just like with other sports, they also suffer injuries.

Ryan Harran and Daniel Singh have taken their love for video games to the collegiate level. at the New York Institute of Technology, they play varsity esports for the Cybears.

"Some days I don't play at all because of school and work, but when I do play it could be anywhere from three hours to six hours," Harran said.

And they say like other sports that practice takes a toll. "It is pretty mentally draining, there's definitely eye strain from just looking so hard," Singh said.

New research in the British Journal of Medicine looked at 65 college esport players and found they averaged about five to 10 hours of gaming training daily, with many reporting overuse injuries including hand and wrist pain and neck and back pain.

"Poor posture can produce exponential forces on your neck, back, shoulder," said the study's author, Dr. Hallie Zwibel with NYIT's Center for Sports Medicine. "Eye fatigue is the most commonly reported complaint. "From these pixelated images that you see when you are playing on a computer... they're making 500 action moves per minute. So there's a lot of high speed thinking, and I think that fatigues the eyes even further."

Zwibel says players also report insomnia, because the blue light from screens can suppress the sleep hormone melatonin.

So far 80 colleges and universities in the U.S. have varsity esport teams. Researchers stress schools need to provide prevention and treatment plans for injuries just as they do with traditional athletes. "Nutrition, exercise regimens, stretches, especially stretches of the eyes to avoid eye fatigue during game play," Zwibel said.

Singh says he keeps all that in mind to be his best on game day. "You try to be more aware of your posture and roll your shoulders back, keep a straight back," he said.

He also tries to work some exercise into his week off-line.

And it's not just esports athletes who should be careful. Dr. Zwibel says even if you don't game competitively, you can still suffer esports injuries, like overuse injuries, eye strain, and eye fatigue. He also says not to forget about physical activity as well.

