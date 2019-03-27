Study: Gender pay gap shrinking but still far from level playing field

Katherine Lyons quit her lifeguard job when she found out a less experienced male co-worker was making more money.

"I had plenty more qualifications than he did and he actually got paid $2 more an hour," Lyons said.

Her story is nothing new but the latest study from Glassdoor Economic Research finds the pay gap is slowly shrinking. Women now earn 79 cents for every $1 a man makes. That's up 3 cents from 2016.

"If progress continues at about the same pace as we've seen recently, we could see the gender pay gap close completely in one lifetime," said Andrew Chamberlain, the chief economist at Glassdoor Economic Research.

Lyons says 50 years is way too long.

"That's just unreal. It's unreal, it's unfair, it's unjust," Lyons said.

Most working women agree. Seventy-eight percent say the gender gap is a serious problem. Only 59 percent of men see it that way. Jon Kolterjahn is one of them.

"I think it's wrong," he said. "I think equal pay, equal work."

The survey also found both men and women are growing bolder about asking for more. At least 17 percent say they negotiated for higher starting salaries in their most recent jobs.

Glassdoor believes that's due in part to better transparency. Half of all companies are sharing salaries internally and job sites are posting them.

"That's a dramatic change from what the world was like 15 to 20 years ago," Chamberlain said.

Congress is watching the issue, too. Lawmakers have introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would add more protections for women in the workforce.