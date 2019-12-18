Study: Helmet use linked to more serious injuries in skiers, riders

A surprising new study out of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center should be a heads up to all skiers and riders who like to go fast. Helmets can actually increase your risk of brain injury on the slopes if you are injured in a serious crash. But as our Adam Sullivan explains, that doesn't mean doctors think you should take it off.

These days, helmets are part of the standard apparel for skiers and riders in the Northeast. At Ragged Mountain in Danbury, New Hampshire, when you look around, most people are wearing one.

"I became a father and just wasn't up to the risk of head injury," said Taylor Blachly of Danbury.

"It started out when I was teaching my kids to ski trying to get them to wear a helmet and they wouldn't let me get away without wearing one myself," said Dave Beaufait of Enfield.

Over the last eight years, doctors at DHMC studied how well they work. They looked at more than 700 skiers and riders who were injured on the slopes.

"We are looking at patients that were very severely injured. They have other injuries like femur fractures and rib fractures and contusions to solid organs," said Dr. Andrew Crockett, a surgeon at DHMC.

The findings about the brain were counterintuitive to what one might expect. While there were fewer skull fractures, helmeted athletes were two times more likely to sustain a serious head injury.

"Based on statistics, we saw an increased head injury, head bleed rate, with patients that were helmeted," Crockett said.

But that does not mean the helmet should be left in the closet. Crockett, one of the lead authors of the study, wears one every time he hits the slopes and encourages others to do the same.

"So, we hypothesize that there may be a little bit of that risk compensation where people ski harder or potentially people that are even more skilled at the sport and pushing the limits of what the sport is capable of doing, are the helmeted patients as well," Crockett explained.

He says helmets work but they have limitations.

"At some speed, you are not wearing your helmet anymore, the helmet is actually wearing you," Crockett said.

Which is why he says it's important for everyone to ski within their means.

"You need to know the breadth of your ability and stay within your limits," Blachly said.

"I wear a helmet biking, I wear a helmet if I am mountain climbing. It just makes sense," Beaufait said.

Like making turns on fresh powder the day after a storm.

Click here for more on the study.