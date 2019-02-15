Study: High levels of weedkiller significantly raise risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Researchers have found that exposure to high levels of a common herbicide can drastically increase the risk of cancer.

The study published in ScienceDirect found that high exposure to glyphosate, the most widely used weedkiller in the world, may increase risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by as much as 41 percent.

“Our analysis focused on providing the best possible answer to the question of whether or not glyphosate is carcinogenic,” said senior author Lianne Sheppard, a professor in the University of Washington’s departments of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences and Biostatistics. “As a result of this research, I am even more convinced that it is.”

The study incorporated more than 54,000 people who work with pesticides.

Other studies have found contradictory assessments regarding glyphosate and a link to cancer.

In 2018, Dewayne Johnson, a former groundskeeper, was awarded a $289 million ruling against Monsanto.

A jury determined that the company’s weedkiller caused Johnson’s cancer.

Glyphosate was introduced in 1974.

