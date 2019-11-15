Study: NH teens lead the nation in e-cigarette use

Teens in New Hampshire are leading the country when it comes to e-cigarette use according to a recent CDC survey.

The CDC reports that 4 percent of students in the Granite State vape on a regular basis --the national average is 2.4 percent. New Hampshire recently raised the age to buy tobacco products to 19, but Republican Governor Chris Sununu says more needs to be done.

"This is such a new thing that people are just getting on board and realizing that there are some real dangers here for sure. Vaping can get folks off of cigarettes long term and that can be a very very positive thing, but when you are looking at this youth community, the harmful effects of it, it's real and we are going to be aggressive about it," he said.

Sununu says that lawmakers need to focus on long term solutions but added that banning products from stores, like what is happening in Massachusetts, is too extreme.

