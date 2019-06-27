Study: Not all types of sitting are equally unhealthy

We know sitting is bad for you. Now a new study suggests that not all types of sitting are equally unhealthy.

Move more and sit less -- that's been the advice from researchers looking at the negative effects of sitting for long periods.. Now new research suggests the type of sitting may make a difference.

"Sitting while watching TV increases your risk for heart disease and death, workplace sitting does not," said the study's author, Dr. Keith Diaz with Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The study looked at more than 3,500 people for eight years. And found people who watched four or more hours of TV a day had a 50 percent greater risk compared to those who watched less than two hours.

"We think it has to do with the nature of the sitting habits. So when you sit and watch TV you sit for hours at a time, 3 or 4 hours straight, versus when you're in the workplace you're going to the copy machine, or a printer, or co-worker's desk, and so you're breaking up your sitting," Dr. Diaz said.

Some good news -- moderate to vigorous exercise may lower the harmful effects of sitting and TV watching. "What we found also in the study is that those individuals who exercised 150 minutes or more in a given week, that their risks from TV viewing were eliminated," Dr. Diaz said.

While more research is needed, Dr. Diaz says it's possible taking short breaks from TV time may have big benefits.