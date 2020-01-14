Study: Obesity rates in NW Vermont level over past two years

A recent study says obesity rates among youth has remained level the last two years in northwestern Vermont.

Results from a follow-up measurement of height and weight of schoolchildren in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties show rates of overweight and obesity have remained the same as of October 2019 compared to fall 2017 according to RiseVT, a lead prevention program of OneCare Vermont.

Board members for RiseVT say the monitoring is a way to measure progress of community health improvement efforts and the results are good news.

In October, the National Survey of Children's Health listed Vermont as having the highest childhood obesity rate in New England. Vermont's 15.1% rate was just below the national average of 15.3%. Connecticut has the lowest rate at 11.5%.

