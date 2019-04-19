Study: Quitting smoking during pregnancy cuts risk of preterm births

Quitting smoking while you're pregnant could reduce your risk of delivering prematurely.

Dartmouth researchers used data from the National Center for Health Statistics and interviewed more than 25 million pregnant women between the ages of 25 and 29. They measured how much each woman smoked three months prior to pregnancy and during each trimester.

The study found about one-quarter of women who smoked before getting pregnant quit during their pregnancy, and about half smoked more than 10 cigarettes a day.

Researchers also found that the sooner a pregnant woman stops smoking, the less likely she is to have a preterm birth.

Other negative health impacts of smoking during pregnancy include low birth weight, developmental delays and infant death.

Click here to read the study in JAMA Network Open.