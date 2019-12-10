Study addresses racial disparities in Vt. criminal justice system

A panel of lawyers, scholars and criminal justice experts are pitching sweeping recommendations to Vermont lawmakers hoping to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The study calls on lawmakers to make changes at the Statehouse to address racial inequality in Vermont. The panel wants the Human Rights Commission to be empowered to field complaints about bias across state government. They also want lawmakers to address racial profiling by supporting community policing and more training for first responders.

Leaders of the panel say, ultimately, Vermonters need to be open to the discussion of race relations and become comfortable talking about racism.

"Not being comfortable with being racist but being comfortable with perhaps knowing you can harbor that, knowing that you can prosecute it, but then also at the same time being open enough to say, 'I don't want to do that,'" said Etan Nasreddin-Longo, the Racial Justice Alliance coordinator.

The panel also wants the state to collect more data from law enforcement and Vermont's courts. They say this will help those in power better understand patterns of bias in arrests and sentencing.

Click here for the full report.

Jessica Brown is an attorney in the Vermont Defender General's Office and a member of the panel. She spoke with our Roger Garrity about the report and its recommendations. Watch the video for the full interview.