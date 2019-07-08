Study finds Vermont seniors in good health

Vermont's population is among the oldest in the U.S., with nearly 20 percent aged 65 or older. That figure is projected to increase sharply as the baby boom generation continues to age.

The United Health Foundation last month released a report on the aging population for 2019 that ranked Vermont as the 8th-best state for senior health.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Angela Smith-Dieng from the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living about what keeps Vermont seniors aging well.