Study finds high cost of living has people leaving Vermont

Lower- and moderate-income people are leaving Vermont because it's too expensive-- that's according to a new study from the Legislature's Joint Fiscal Office.

Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the research for you.

The study found middle- and low-income people continue to leave the state because of the high cost of living. It also says from 2011 to 2016, Vermont lost more than 4,000 people.

That net loss of taxpayers makes us the 11th worst in the country. But our population decline isn't as bad as New England states like Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott touted emerging tech school programs which look to help fill empty jobs in Vermont.

"It's no surprise the affordability of Vermont is in question, and that's why we're doing everything we can to make Vermont more affordable and bringing about filling those openings in the workforce that would help in some of our revenue issues and in the affordability of the state," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor also says policies which passed through the Legislature like the Remote Worker Programs along with estate tax exemptions all look to grow jobs in the state.

The study also showed that from 2011 to 2016, about 125 people who make more than $200,000 a year moved to the state.

As the cost of living in Vermont continues to be higher than other states across the country, state and educational leaders hope to equip the next generation of Vermonters with workforce skills while bringing in new people to the state.