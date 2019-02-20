Study found Vermont ranks third in school breakfast participation

Vermont students are eating more breakfast. That's according to the School Breakfast Scorecard, a study released by the Food Research & Action Center.

It found Vermont ranks third on annual school breakfast participation.

This is up from ninth during the 2015-16 school year.

It also found almost 70 percent of low-income students were able to receive a healthy breakfast before school.

Education leaders say the ranking is thanks to the large amount of schools that have chosen to move breakfast after the bell and make breakfast universal for all students.

