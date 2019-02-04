Study reveals $21M health care costs for Vermont prisoners

A study commissioned by lawmakers confirms what state officials already knew -- the cost of delivering health care to Vermont's inmates is high.

The state spent $21 million on health care for inmates last year and the cost isn't going down any time soon. At more than $1,100 per month per inmate, it's more expensive than most states, and Vermont Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette says there's a good reason for that.

"I think Vermont really suffers from an economy of scale. We have very small correctional facilities, and when you have a small correctional facility you have to have all the systems and services and the administrative supports that you would have in a larger facility," Touchette said.

Touchette says the state provides comprehensive health care for inmates as required, it just can't do it as cheaply as other states.

A recent study looking at New England and other states with small prison populations found that Vermont spends the most per inmate. Now officials are looking at ways to reduce costs.

"Is the incarcerated population less healthy, as healthy, or more healthy than the people in the community? I think that's one of the pieces we're really trying to evaluate and I think that will in part help us understand where our costs are going," Touchette said.

ACLU Staff Attorney Jay Diaz says the number of inmates in Vermont over 50 has doubled since 2004, driving up health care costs. "We're talking about a large number of older inmates who are more likely to be ill and have various ailments that need to be taken care of," he said. Diaz says inmates report unmet health care needs, so health services are needed. But policy makers shouldn't look at ways to cut services or staff to achieve the savings. "The right question is can we reduce our costs by reducing the number of inmates and thereby reducing the number of facilities that we actually have."

The report recommends reviewing staff levels and reducing administration. It also recommends assessing a single, centralized correctional facility, something Gov. Scott proposed last year. Touchette says it would save through efficiencies. "Not only in health care costs but in the overall operations of corrections," he said.

Inmates don't qualify for Medicaid, so the cost of care comes from the state's general fund. Diaz says it's expensive, but required. "It takes a lot of money to meet the constitution's requirements, and so until those are met, the ACLU is never going to be satisfied because we demand that people's constitutional rights be protected," he said.

The state's current contract for inmate health care expires next January. State officials hope to explore options before settling on a new contract.