Sudden medical event kills Danby woman

Vermont State Police say a Danby woman is dead after suffering from a sudden medical event, causing her to drive off the road.

It happened just before 11:00 Saturday morning. Police say Jennifer Redding, 53, went off the road near Tinmouth and Fisk Road in Danby. Her vehicle struck several small tree before coming to a stop.

Witnesses say the vehicle operated erratically before going off the road. There was minimal damage to the car, and first responders found Redding unconscious, but uninjured in the driver seat.

Redding was pronounced dead on scene. Police say alchohol or substance abuse do not appear to be factors in the incident.