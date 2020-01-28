Sugar house destroyed in early morning fire

A sugar house is completely destroyed after an early morning fire.

We're told no one was hurt, but the equipment is a total loss.

Fire crews say they got to Guilmette Road in Richford just after midnight Tuesday morning. They say an old barn was converted into a sugar house and was fully on fire.

We're told earlier Monday, the owners boiled sap, cleaned the equipment and went home.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but we're told it doesn't look suspicious.

They say the roads were slippery at the time with a mix of rain and snow which made it tougher to get to.