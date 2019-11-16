Sugarbush plans to sell to company out of state

Sugarbush joins Stratton Mountain Resort as the second ski area in Vermont to become part of the Alterra Mountain Company.

Although ownership of the Mountain is moving out of state, the new President of the resort is determined to keep the In-state flare that the twin peaks have created.

"Alterra has a very different philosophy than some, they're buying a family of what they think is iconic destinations, and they want those destinations to maintain their character, their values, their brand, and also frankly their independence," President of Sugarbush Resort Win Smith said.

It's what locals hope for, upgrades without losing what makes Sugarbush such a great ski area.

"When the leader is not being changed it shows that they, the new buyers, definitely feel confident in what they're buying, they don't think that much needs to change, they just want to hopefully improve where there are opportunities," snowboarder David Levin-Walker said.

"Embracing new upgrades possibly, the influx of people, money, we already saw that last year with the Ikon pass," Vt. North Ski Shop Owner Susanne Lowe said.

That national pass allowed skiers to visit all of Alterra's mountain resorts.

Smith believes selling is a good investment for the company, and that it's the right time.

"You always want to sell when you're on top of your game, you don't want to be forced into something that doesn't work," Smith said.

The sale also helps ensure there will be enough money for state-required stormwater treatment upgrades.

"We hopefully will continue to be successful and profitable enough that we can afford to do a lot of it ourselves, but having them there as a reserve, as insurance, is going to allow us to do even more I think, and maybe things faster," Smith said.

Governor Phil Scott spoke about the sale in a recent press conference, and he's optimistic for Sugarbush.

"This is going to be a major development for Vermont, but I have a tremendous amount of faith in Win [Smith]," Gov. Scott said. "Win is not going anywhere, his heart and soul is still here in Vermont."

Smith will stay as President to make sure there is a good transition.

"I'm having too much fun to leave anyway," Smith said.

The sale will be finalized as of January, at the close of the first business quarter.