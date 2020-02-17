Sugarbush to host forum on climate change and snow sports

Sugarbush Resort is hosting a panel discussion on climate change and other related challenges to the ski and snow sport industries.

The free open forum is being held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Gate House Lodge at Lincoln Peak.

It's being held in collaboration with the group Protect Our Winters or POW, which describes itself as a community of athletes, scientists and business leaders advancing nonpartisan policies that protect the world for future generations.

Sugarbush President Win Smith will moderate the panel discussion among environmental experts.

