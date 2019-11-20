Sugarbush to host open forum about recent Alterra sale

Sugarbush will be hosting an open forum to answer questions and concerns about the recent sale to Alterra Wednesday.

We told you last week about the new sale which is expected to be finalized in January.

Alterra owns 41-destinations around the world, including Stratton in southern Vermont.

Sugarbush says it will honor all its passes this year, but there could be changes starting in the spring.

Wednesday's forum starts at 5 p.m. at the Gate House at Lincoln Peak.

We're told both Win Smith, the owner of Sugarbush, and Alterra executives will be there.