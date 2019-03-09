Sugarers celebrate maple despite slow season

Saturday's warm weather was just what sugarers across the region were hoping for.

Families came together for some tasty tours at Shelburne Sugarworks, ahead of Maple Weekend. Despite the festivities, it's been a tough season for sugarers.

"We're about a month behind in terms of sugaring weather that we were last year. We made half our crop this time last year, and we haven't made a drop so far. And everybody's in the same boat," Owner Stephen Palmer said.

The long-time sugarers have been in sticky situations before. Maple doesn't just run through the tubes outside. It runs in their blood.

"Marjorie was my grandmother. She started sugaring during World War II, and there was a sugar shortage during the war. It was rationing actually, so she would make it all into granulated maple sugar and then barter with the sugar," Palmer said.

The family celebrated that legacy, teaching people the process at the Majorie Palmer Maple Education Center.

Now, the family's 171 acres are officially open to the public for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and skiing. SkiRack let people borrow snowshoes for free, as part of the celebration.

"It was fun. It was a cool experience," 11-year-old Liam Weldon said.

Hiking around gives people a close up look at the sap "highway system" of tubing.

"You have to make sure you don't hit your head on them," 11-year-old Anthony Pace said.

The good weather and the hope of sap to come gave everyone reason to celebrate.

"Everybody's sick of being cooped up. It's been such a cold Winter," Palmer said.