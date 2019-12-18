Suit seeks to block pay hike for NY governor

A conservative good government group is suing to block a pay hike that would place Gov. Andrew Cuomo among the nation's highest-paid governors.

Cuomo's salary is set to jump from $200,000 this year to $225,000 in January and $250,000 in 2021. That's compared to the $179,000 salary the Democratic governor had when he took office in January following his 2018 re-election.

The Government Justice Center is seeking a court order to prevent the pay hike in a lawsuit filed in state court this month against Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The nonprofit claims the state's constitution prohibits changing a governor or lieutenant governor's compensation during their term.

