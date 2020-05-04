Summer camp confusion in Vermont

The state says it's still working to formulate guidance for Vermont summer camps but some can't wait that long.

Two weeks ago, we visited with Audubon Vermont and Camp Hochelaga.

Audobon was already canceling its camps but Hochelaga was holding out hope.

That hope has faded. Hochelaga announced on Sunday it will not open for day campers or overnighters this year.

That affects more than 700 girls.

And we've also learned that Silver Towers Camp in Ripton will be closed this summer.

Camp Director Carolyn Ravenna says they talked to state health officials and because the camp caters to disabled children, they believe it's too great a risk to host campers this year.