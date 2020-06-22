Summer camps that meet COVID-19 guidelines kick off

Summer camp season started Monday for those able to open and meet COVID-19-era guidelines.

Camp Maple Street was in full swing on its first full day of activities. The summer camp is run through the Essex Junction Recreation and Parks Department, and they say being able to operate is not only great for them but is a huge relief to the community, as well.

Maureen Gillard, a child care director at the camp, says they're happy to be open this summer and providing a necessary service to local families.

"It takes a village to raise kids, it's not a joke, and I think people are realizing that more and more. And so we're really fortunate that we feel like we're a piece of that puzzle and we're able to be here and have our kids and have fun activities," Gillard said.

Both Essex Junction and Essex Town are offering summer camp programs and both still have open spots available. They did cancel some of their hands-on camps because they couldn't guarantee social distancing.