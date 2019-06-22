Summer season at Killington

It was only just a couple of weeks ago Killington's ski season came to an end. Now, the resort is ready to celebrate the start of its summer season this weekend.

"It seems like spring doesn't exist here," Courtney DiFiore of Killington Resort said. "We're skiing and riding through until summer starts, so it's kind of like we skip over that."

One of the many activities offered will put your ninja skills to the test. The Woodward WreckTangle is making an appearance in Killington for the second straight year. It's a course with 10 obstacles including a brand new licorice bridge. Adults and children are welcomed to give it a try. There are several WreckTangles across the country and this year, you can use an app to compete against others.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of, you know, running through, balancing on some stuff, climbing some rock walls, avoiding some spinning bags," Martha Howe from Killington Resort said. "It's a really good time for anybody."

Along with the Bike and Brew going on this weekend, Killington is also hosting the ninth annual Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride to benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports.