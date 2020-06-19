Summer vacationers weigh testing, quarantine or staying home

Homebound travelers desperate to venture out for the first time since the pandemic are confronting a vacation landscape this summer that may require coronavirus tests for the family and even quarantines.

The unusual rules are part of efforts by states from Maine to Hawaii to strike a balance between containing the virus and encouraging out-of-state visitors to spend their cash on hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The myriad of different measures has gotten a thumbs-down from many in the tourism industry, who fear visitors will choose to wait things out until they can hit the beach without worrying about violating a state-imposed quarantine or searching for a testing site.

