SunCARnival: a chance to learn more about electric vehicles

Some say that electric vehicles are the future of driving, but others wonder how they drive, how they do in the winter and if they are worth it.

SunCommon has teamed up with local dealerships and car owners to put on the 5th SunCARnival this weekend.

On Saturday, you will be able to talk to owners, test drive EVs, and get an idea if they are right for you and your family.

But for Michael Duplessis, a man who starting leasing an EV, says he'll probably never go back to a gas car.

Duplessis started leasing his electric vehicle last fall which means it survived a Vermont winter and he says it handled great.

"I put some snow tires on it and the battery is right up front, so that's lots of weight which holds it down. I live right at the top of a hill and I got up there every time," said Duplessis.

But there is at least one downfall to driving an EV in the winter.

According to David Roberts with Drive Electric Vermont, depending on the kind of EV you get, the charge might not hold in the winter as well.

There are two different kinds of EVs you see on the road and they come in all different shapes sizes and models.

Sixty percent of the ones you'll see driving are a plug in hybrid, which can run on gas or battery. The less popular kind is the all electric.

That's what SunCARnival is for, to see which kind works for you.

SunCommon's goal is to help stop climate change by sparking a change in what's on the road.

"About 45 percent of our states carbon emission comes from the transportation sector," said Jake Elliott, Impact Partnership Manager.

There are rebates available and used car options, but it's still an investment. Saturday is a chance for you to talk to owners and dealers about electric vehicles and get your questions answered.

The event goes from 1 - 5 p.m.