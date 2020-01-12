Sunday morning storm coverage

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. there are 306 reported power outages in Vermont. Of those, 14 are in Addison County, one in Bennington County, 44 in Franklin County, 136 in Grand Isle County, 25 in Orange County, 21 in Washington County and 65 in Windham County. Essex, New York is still reporting 150 customers without power and there are now 51 without in Saranac.

We are told by Vermont Electric Co-Op the fire at 15 Blair Road in Alburgh was more than likely due to the wire coming down from a buildup of ice. When the wire came down it caused one or more of the fuses to blow.

UPDATE: As of 7:25 a.m. there are just over 400 reported power outages in Vermont. Of those, 245 are in Caledonia County, one in Chittenden County, 19 in Grand Isle County, five in Orange County, one in Orleans County, 63 in Rutland County and 75 in Windham County. There are still 150 reported customers without power in Essex, New York..

In Alburgh a transformer has reportedly blown and there is a wire down. Emergency vehicles are on route. At this time we do not have an exact location, but it is on Border Road. The road will remain closed until the power company arrives. There are about 20 reported outages extending from the transmitter fire.

UPDATE: As of 7 a.m. there are 328 reported power outages in Vermont. Of those, 243 are in Caledonia County, one in Chittenden County, 19 in Grand Isle County, one in Orange County, one in Orleans County, 62 in Rutland County and one in Windham County. There are still 150 reported customers without power in Essex, New York.

UPDATE: As of 6:15 a.m. there are under 250 reported power outages in Vermont, of those 168 are in Caledonia County, 62 in Rutland County and one in Chittenden County. Essex, New York still has 150 reported outages.

A winter storm bringing potential flooding and freezing rain moved into our area Saturday afternoon and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

About 600 power outages have been reported in Vermont as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday. There are a reported 150 outages in Essex, N.Y..

Crews have been on standby since Friday night to deal with the various issues that could come from the storm, including downed power lines and slippery roads.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by late Sunday morning, but we may not know the extent of the flooding issues until later in the day as rivers begin to crest.