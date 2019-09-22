Sunday's Look Aheads

Starting Monday, about 12,000 Vermont Health Connect customers will receive calls and emails asking for feedback. They'll be asked to answer ten brief questions about their experiences with premium billing and payment collections for Qualified Health Plans. This is an attempt to improve the customer experience. This month they launched an application allowing Vermonters to apply for all health programs, except long-term care, at once. That was created after previous customer feedback. As part of the Integrated Eligibility and Enrollment program, Vermont is also planning on transitioning the responsibility of billing premiums and collecting payments to commercial insurance carriers. This should go into effect January 1st, 2021.

A Rhode Island Teenager is scheduled to be in a Vermont court on Wednesday. He led police on a multi-town chase in August. police tried to pull over Seth Davis, but he drove off, often on the wrong side of the road, through Lamoille County, not even stopping for road spikes. Police finally stopped him in Johnson and took him to the hospital for suspected illegal drug use. He was charged with DUI and attempting to elude.

The Vermont Chamber's 2019 Manufacturing Summit is on Thursday. The Summit is going to create trade opportunities across the border for businesses in New England and Canada. This will enhance and increase the number of manufacturing jobs in Vermont to almost 10% of the workforce. There are over 600 pre-scheduled meetings with companies who can add Vermont and New England manufacturers to their supply chains. It will also lend itself to connecting the U.S. and Canadian aerospace contacts and contracts. The Vermont Chamber will host delegations from Aero Montreal, the Quebec Government, Connecticut aerospace and 25 Canadian companies to discuss linking Vermont's $2 billion aerospace and aviation cluster with a $28 billion Canadian aerospace industry. The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada is the 5th largest national aerospace industry in the world.

On Thursday, the Burlington Department of Public Works is presenting information at a Public Outreach meeting for the Public Parkway Project. The project is a road that would ideally link Interstate 189 to downtown Burlington. The idea began in the 1960's and part of the road was actually built in the 80's, but it currently sits unused and overgrown. There were issues with federal funding, and a lawsuit still stands in their way of construction. Burlington is looking to hear from the greater King Street and Maple Street neighborhoods. The meeting is in City Hall on Thursday. There is an Open House at 5:30 PM with a presentation and forum to follow at 6 PM.