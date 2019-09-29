Sunday's Look Aheads

The woman who was arrested and charged for prostitution in Bennington is scheduled to be in court. On Monday morning, Suk Cha Ko is scheduled to appear in Superior Court. Police received reports of prostitution at The Cozy Spa in Bennington. In August, they obtained a search warrant and found a large amount of cash, condoms and sexual devices. Ko was arrested during the warrant and charged with the crime of Prohibited Acts. The investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has any information regarding The Cozy Spa they are asked to call the Bennington police.

A hearing to get Hannaford in Hinesburg is also scheduled for Monday at Costello Courthouse at 11:30 AM. Plans to build a 36,000 square-foot store in Hinesburg's Commercial Park have been in the works since, 2010. After extensive back and forth with state environmental regulators and many design objections, the Environmental Court finally approved Hannaford's site plans and an Act 250 permit in, 2018. But they are back in court because opponents appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court which reversed elements of the permit.

In January, the Vermont legislature is looking at a cannabis tax and regulate bill S.54. This week, Heady Vermont and Vermont Cannabis Solutions are hosting an interactive panel discussion. The event is from noon to 2 PM on Wednesday at Contois Auditorium, in Burlington. A panel will be discussing a wide range of issues addressed by S.54, including social equality, anti-monopoly provisions, saliva testing, types of licenses and associated fees, local control and timelines, including dispensary sales. It will give people the opportunity to look more closely at the details of the bill, learn what policy choices legislators have already made and understand how the community can create positive changes as we get closer to January.

In Montpelier City Hall, people will gather from 6 to 8:30 PM to consider improvements for transportation options.Town energy committees, town energy coordinators and anyone from Central Vermont who is interested can show up to the meeting. According to the Vermont Natural Resources Council, 43% of Vermont's greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector and about half a typical Vermont household's energy budget is spent on transportation. By improving walking and biking options, increasing ride-sharing and public transit usage and vehicle electrification, they're attempting to save money for people and reduce carbon emissions.