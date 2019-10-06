Sunday's Look Aheads

On Monday, Congressman John Lewis and his March Trilogy co-author Andrew Aydin are coming to the Flynn Center to give a free talk. The books they have written together are part of a graphic novel memoir trilogy. They're very popular among the young adult readers and have won many awards. The event at the Flynn is sold out.

David Bova of Ausable Forks is scheduled to be in court on Monday. Police say, Bova killed his girlfriend, Meagan Goyette back in March by shooting her in the head. He's also facing attempted murder charges regarding the accusation of trying to kill Michelle Goyette, Meagen's mother. If he's convicted, he faces fifteen years to life in prison. He's currently being held without bail.

We've been following the suspicious incidents and acts of vandalism in Bridport, on and around farms. Vermont State Police were eventually able to identify Christopher Thompson (26), Christian Leggett (19) and Bryan Ashley-Selleck (26) as the perpetrators, they're being arraigned on Monday. Over the past month, officers responded to multiple calls, most during the night or early morning, at homes near farms and farm fields. They caused a lot of property damage. One incident involved two of the men firing a weapon toward one of the local farm families in a dispute over access to a fishing area. They're charged with 3rd degree arson, aggravated stalking, false information to police officer, petit larceny, noise in the nighttime and unlawful mischief. It is not connected to any other cases, but it is ongoing. So is at least one separate incident of harassment at another farm in Addison County. If anyone does have information they are asked to contact Trooper Mae Murdock.

On Thursday there will be more discussion regarding the Champlain Parkway. A few weeks ago, there was the meeting for public input in the King and Maple Street areas. Now, the Pine Street Coalition is looking for even more comments regarding the environmental justice elements. The King and Maple Neighborhood is the second highest, low income and minority populated area in the city. If the current Parkway design is built, traffic on Pine Street will increase by about a third of what it is now. People have until Thursday to email Burl-Comments@vermont.gov, or mail Kenneth Sikora Jr., Federal Highway Administration, 87 State Street, Montpelier, Vt. 05602.