Sunday's Look Aheads

This week, the Vermont Department of Health is continuing to test for lead in schools' drinking water. Some schools began testing back in September. According to the health department's schedule, all schools will be wrapped up with testing in December. Vermont made it a requirement for all schools and child care providers to test their drinking and cooking water. A lot of schools are in older buildings they are more likely to have lead in their plumbing. This can cause a slow down in growth, impair development and learning and even cause behavior problems.

It was a devastating story for a community at the end of the summer when a flagger on the job was hit by a car and died. The woman police say is responsible, is going to be in court. Jennifer Bergevin is scheduled to be in court tomorrow. Bergevin is the woman who hit flagger James Alger, in a construction zone back in August. Police say she was under the influence of drugs when she struck Alger. Last we heard, police were still waiting for toxicology results. The prosecutor is indicating that there could be a simple upgrade in the charges to death resulting.

The ongoing Burlington Telcom battle continues Tuesday. That's when the Vermont Supreme Court will hear oral arguments. In March, the sale of Burlington Telecom was finalized, making Schurz Communications the new owner. But six Burlingtonians tried to stop the sale saying taxpayers are still owed money. The public utilities commission signed off anyway setting up this appeal to the supreme court. The group is afraid it will be saddled with Telecom's debt. They say the 7-million-dollar net profit won't recoup the 16.9-million in taxpayer funds from over the years.

On Friday, the Vermont Regional Center is pursuing a motion for reconsideration. The Vermont Regional Center, otherwise known as VRC, wants the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to reconsider its September decision affirming the closure of VRC. The VRC was shut down in July for not actively promoting economic development. The decision to seek a motion came after consultation with the VRC's EB-5 counsel and the impacted VRC projects.