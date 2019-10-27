Sunday's Look Aheads

On Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger and the City Council are scheduled to meet with the BTC Mall Associates' project development team. BTC is supposed to present a report to the council and give an update regarding the development of CityPlace. Back in September, Weinberger sent BTC a letter detailing everything the City's Development Team wanted to see before tomorrow's meeting. Some of those demands included an updated development plan, a monetary breakdown to meet the allowance given in the initial contract, a plan and schedule for redeveloping the former Macy's building and a plan to give the University of Vermont Medical Center office space on the property as promised. BTC was ordered to pay all renewal fees associated with the Encumbrance License if it expires before Bank Street and Cherry Street are fully restored or the effective date of any new agreement associated with the project. Many Burlingtonians call the current state of CityPlace the pit.

It appears The snow making equipment from the bankrupt Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington could soon be owned by Vail Resorts Incorporated. Interested buyers had until this past Friday October 25, to submit bids. If a bid other than Vail's of $287,000 was submitted, there will be an auction on Tuesday. We don't know if there was another bid, but we do know the sale is set to include forty-one snow guns and other snow making equipment. The Hermitage was a private ski resort with a golf course, inns and restaurants. The state shut it down last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

Thursday, Esperanza Delarosa is scheduled for sentencing. In January of 2018, Delarosa and her daughter Susan Mateo, both of Morrisville, were accused of selling heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone. Authorities say the pair sold drugs to undercover agents.

On Friday, the downtown Rutland Courthouse on 9 Merchants Row is being re-dedicated to honor Judge Frank McCaffrey. Judge McCaffrey was well known in Rutland and across the state. He most recently helped established Vermont's drug courts, but worked for many years as a criminal court judge. He lost his battle with cancer one year ago.