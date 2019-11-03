Sunday's Look Aheads

Norwich University's current President, President Richard W. Schneider plans to step down in June, but the school has narrowed down its national search for a new university president to four candidates. They've selected their top four and now they are all invited to the campus for two days to become better acquainted with the community and area. This Monday and Tuesday the first finalist will visit, meet with administration, faculty, staff and students. The second is scheduled for this Thursday and Friday. The third, should be visiting next Monday and Tuesday and the fourth finalist will be here next Thursday and Friday. Each finalist will prepare a fifteen to twenty minute presentation to respond to a question they were given before the visit. Tuesday's open forum will be live streamed from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. People are asked to give their feedback within forty-eight hours of each candidate's visit.

It's time for the Vermont Specialty Food Association's (VFSA) fall meeting. On Tuesday, VSFA is inviting food producers, retailers and business service providers to network, learn and connect. There are five informative sessions at the meeting. They'll focus on business essentials, common and complex HR challenges as well as a panel discussion on cash flow. They hope to promote Vermont's brand and business growth. Registration is open to business professionals representing a specialty food company, retailer or business service provider. Prospective members are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

On Wednesday, jury selection is expected to begin for a Vermont man accused of murder starts. We've been told the murder happened in 2017, after a fight outside a bar. Police say Jayveon Caballero shot and killed Markus Austin outside in Montpelier. We're told it may have started after Austin allegedly hit Caballero's girlfriend, who required medical attention. That's right and police say after the shooting, Caballero fled to Florida. He was arrested in May 2017, and sent back to Vermont. He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

On Thursday, it's Vermont Veterans Small Business Day. The Small Business Administration is hosting a free, small business event for Veterans.Topics include Veteran business ownership, government contracting, veteran business certification and a financing panel. It is being held at the River Valley Technical Center on South Street in Springfield from 8:30 AM to noon.