Sunday's Look Aheads

About a week ago we reported about the future plans for the Williston Police Barracks and a new Park and Ride.The building the police are currently in is way too small and falling apart. Many drivers in Williston have also wanted a replacement park and ride since a hotel went up in place of the original lot. But some neighbors are not in favor. The town in planning on changing the structure of the road, which will lower their property values, it will take some peoples' land away, there will be a lot more traffic and in the winter road conditions are very icy, which could cause accidents. These neighbors have been going to the Development Review Board meetings to express their feelings about the construction. This Tuesday, there is another one at 7 PM in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

On Thursday, the owner of a medical transportation company in Essex County, New York is being sentenced. Qaiser Gondal of Watervliet, New York admitted to conspiring to defraud Medicaid and pleaded guilty. He's the owner of Ti Taxi Inc., and was among a dozen people arrested last year following a raid in Ticonderoga that was linked to a multi-million-dollar fraud investigation. Gondal faces up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a post-prison supervised release of up to three years.

Back in January, Derek Spilman, the owner of Good Times on Church Street was arrested after police received complaints about his business. This week, his nephew Derek Aviles has his sentencing hearing. The hearing is for conspiracy to corrupt, influence and impede an official proceeding. Allegedly, Aviles and his mother tried to mislead investigators. During the original case, Spillman allegedly smeared feces on the front door of neighboring businesses. That was when Aviles and his mom apparently met with a witness of the smearing to convince them to take the blame. Aviles has already plead guilty.

A deadline has been set to select a jury in the case against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. The deadline has been extended to November 15. Zhukovskyy is the man who caused the accident this past June that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. He entered not guilty pleas and has been jailed without bail since the crash.The court is waiting for the attorneys, the defendant and the State to file a new proposed trial schedule.