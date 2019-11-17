Sunday's Look Aheads

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Labor is hosting their annual Veteran and Community Job Fair. The job fair is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington. Military Veterans have the opportunity to meet with employers from 10 to 11 AM. It then opens to the entire community from 11 to 3 PM. There will be over seventy employers representing jobs in the Federal, State and Community sectors.

Wednesday is Transgender Day of Remembrance. This is a day to remember those who have been killed or murdered as a result of transphobia. It's served as a day to bring attention to the continued violence and non-acceptance endured by the transgender community. There is a ceremony on Wednesday from 7 -8 PM on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

Thursday is National Rural Health Day. In honor of it, the Rural Health Services Task Force is holding a meeting in the Northeast Kingdom. This is a way to hear public and local provider comments about the challenges facing rural health care in Vermont. It's being held at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital from 1 to 3 PM. The hospital is also receiving "A Community Star" award for their decades long collaboration to improve the health and well-being of residents in Caledonia County.

On Friday, a new restriction on paint remover goes into effect. In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule ending the manufacturing, importation, processing and distribution of Methylene Chloride in paint removers. This Friday, restrictions go into effect, so state health officials are urging all Vermonter to get rid of dangerous paint remover products. The chemical can affect the nervous system, increase a person's chance of getting cancer and damage the liver, kidney and heart. Exposure to the fumes in a small space can be deadly. If you find paint in your home with the chemical, don't put them down your drain, trash or anywhere in the environment. You can contact your local solid waste district to find a proper hazardous waste collection spot.