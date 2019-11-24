Sunday's Look Aheads

On Tuesday, there is a petition presentation. This has to do with a story we reported back in October. Newport is set to allow ATVs on town highways. The town is hosting a trial period for five months, from May of next year, through October. The council voted 3-1 in favor of the matter, many people in Newport are in favor of this. Newport's Mayor Paul Monette even says, he thinks allowing ATVs will help attract visitors and boost the city's economy. But, there is a group of people who are against the ordinance. They say ATVs are too loud, too dangerous, the roads can't handle the vehicles and riders will speed. They say they have enough signatures to require a public vote on whether to appeal the ordinance. So, on Tuesday they are presenting a petition to the city clerk.

Also on Tuesday, a historic Baptist church in Brattleboro is closing it's doors for a final time after almost 150 years. The First Baptist Church opened in 1870, and is closing for good this Tuesday. Reports say the congregation has fallen in size and has left members without funds to maintain the old building. In the past, they raised money, even selling one of the church's stained glass windows for $85,000 to help pay for roof repairs. The last service is this morning at 10 AM.

A couple of major sporting events in Lake Placid this week. Let's start with Viessmann World Cup Luge. It's coming back to the Mt. Hoevenberg combined bobsled, luge and skeleton track this upcoming weekend. Athletes from across the world begin training on Wednesday. They are traveling here from Germany, Austria, Russia, Italy across the US and many more. World Cup qualifying is happening on Friday and all heats and races are on Saturday and Sunday.

It's become such a fun annual event in Killington. The Audi FIS Women's ski world cup is back on Friday. We'll be there as the athletes get in some training runs and have their bib presentation. Saturday is the Giant Slalom and Sunday is the Slalom. Of course, all eyes will be on Burke Mountain Academy graduate and Olympic Gold medalist, Mikalea Shiffrin, who has won a few of these races here. This year, there will also be eyes on some of Vermont's own musicians who are performing. On Saturday, Grace Potter takes the stage at 2 PM and at noon on Sunday, Twiddle will play.