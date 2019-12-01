Sunday's Look Aheads

There is the Governor's Summit on the employment of people with disabilities. The summit is focusing on making sure people with disabilities have transportation and training to allow them to work. They'll discuss current transportation services, mobility innovations and possible gaps in the systems for Vermonters with disabilities, especially in rural areas. The goal of this session is to create district action plans and statewide recommendations for the governor. This is an invitation only event.

The teachers' union will be in court on Tuesday. At the end of last year, the union representing Vermont Teachers filed a lawsuit against Williston-based Future Planning Associates, saying it mismanaged the roll out of new heath care plans. The Vermont-NEA says the company is responsible for causing thousands of teachers' medical bills to be unpaid and other hardships. This was pretty big as it impacted 40,000 teachers and their families. Future Planning Associates was selected to administer new, higher-deductible plans, but dropped the contract with VEHI. The lawsuit accuses Future Planning Associates of consumer fraud and breach of contract and seeks unspecified damages, but the company says it did nothing wrong and withdrew its contract with the school districts in April.

Also on Tuesday, we're expecting to learn more about a landslide on Riverside Avenue in Burlington. In a special report earlier this month we told you how the slide off Riverside Avenue left geologists concerned that the properties right on the edge, could be at risk for future slides. The city said then that they needed to have experts come to assess the stability of the ground. The Conservation Board meets at 5:30 PM. On the agenda is a presentation from a University of Vermont geology professor and code enforcement discussion.

On a happier note, the statehouse tree will be lit on Thursday! All are welcome to join Governor Phil Scott, who will be lighting Vermont's official Christmas tree. A full balsam tree has been selected from a home in Calais. The tree will be on display in front of the Vermont State House steps in Montpelier. At the event you can meet the tree donors, listen to a festive regional choral music ensemble and eat some treats at the Vermont History Museum afterward.

On Friday, a non-violent direct action is taking place outside Representative Elise Stefanik's office. Sunrise Adirondacks, a local branch of the national organization, Sunrise Movement, is gathering at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, then marching to Stefanik's office. Sunrise is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. This is just one of the organization's efforts to get representatives to take a stronger stance on policies to halt climate change. They are expecting Friday's group will be made up of all ages, holding the black, white and yellow signs aligned with the national movement.