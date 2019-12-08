Sunday's Look Aheads

On Monday, Congressman Welch is holding a conference to highlight prescription drug price relief legislation he has pushed for a long time in Congress. The bill, named after the late Representative Elijah Cummings, will be considered by the House next week. He'll also be joined by a Vermont family that has been hit hard by skyrocketing drug prices.

On Wednesday, emergency workers from across Vermont are headed to Montpelier for the first annual First Responder Wellness Conference. The number of suicides of first responders nationally, continues to rise. According to state officials, attendees will walk away with a better understanding of how continued exposure to trauma is dangerous without proper support. They'll be able to learn about things they can do to improve their mental health.The conference takes place all day at the Capital Plaza Hotel. Key elected officials have been invited.

Thursday, the Agency of Education is announcing a statewide initiative, targeting reading and math skills. The intent is to strengthen student reading and math at all grade levels, as well as provide Vermont school districts with more resources and tools to promote growth in these core academic skill areas. Vermont traditionally performs well in comparison to other schools nationally, but our students' performance hasn't met the agency's expectations recently. Because of this, they want to do a little extra work to give some more support.

Finally, on Friday, there's a committee meeting on wetland regulation in the state. The committee has been tasked with giving updates and clarifications to the requirements for wetlands regulation, to the General Assembly. They'll be reviewing permitting standards, exemptions from wetlands permits, permit fees and other issues. The committee will also talk about potential recommendations. Members of the public are invited to add input. The testimony from the public will begin at 10 AM in the 4th Floor Board Room at 113 State Street in Montpelier.