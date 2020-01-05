Sunday's Look Aheads

Fish and Wildlife is launching a 2020 Vermont Angler Survey. The department is asking anglers about their fishing activities, interests and opinions on fishing and fisheries management in Vermont. On Monday, a questionnaire will be mailed to 4,500 random resident and 900 nonresident anglers from the 2019 Fishing License records. Fish and Wildlife is looking into attitudes toward natural resource and outdoor recreation issues. On Tuesday, Ike Bendavid will explain further during the Wildlife Watch.

The Legislative Session begins Tuesday and there is a lot going on. The house will review some hot topics this session including, Paid Family Medical Leave, cannabis legalization, and increasing the minimum wage. Beginning on Tuesday, Vermonters will urge lawmakers to increase the state's minimum wage to a more livable wage. On Thursday, the Vermont legislature is primed to work on and potentially pass a tax and regulate bill allowing the commercial sale of cannabis products. Governor Phil Scott is also holding a State of the State Address on Thursday. This week, Calvin Cutler will have a more comprehensive look into the legalization of cannabis in Vermont.

On Wednesday, the battle of the Diverging Diamond continues in court. VTrans wants to build it for Exit 16 off I-89 in Colchester. In August, the Vermont Supreme Court justices allowed VTrans to continue with the project's storm water permit, but reversed the Environmental Court's decision to grant an Act 250 permit.The state is continuing to battle with Maplefields gas station owner, Skip Vallee and the Conservation Law Foundation over concerns about runoff into a local stream. Previously, the justices said the Environmental Court erred in its ruling that Vallee could not challenge chloride or phosphorus levels under Act 250's air and water pollution criteria. So, the Diverging Diamond project will be in Environmental court for a pre-trial. VTrans had originally thought they would begin construction this spring. The $8-million traffic project is a requirement for Costco to open its long-awaited gas station.