Sunday's Look Aheads

We've been following this case very closely, Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife with a meat cleaver in, 2017. He's been found not competent to stand trial, but he's back in court on Monday. Gurung has his hospitalization hearing tomorrow. At the beginning of this month, the defense argued Gurung's mental health has deteriorated since he was sent to prison in September. The criminal charges against him still remain. WCAX will be at the hearing to bring you the latest.

Voters in Newport will have their say on whether Newport streets should be open to ATV traffic. On Tuesday, residents can vote to allow all-terrain vehicles to travel some streets in Newport City, or scrap the planned pilot program. The City Council voted in October in favor of allowing ATVs on some streets, with a trial period planned to run from May to October of 2020. Opponents of the program gathered enough petition signatures to put the issue to a vote. They say ATVs are too loud and dangerous. It's been reported that the president of Newport's ATV club told the select board regardless of the vote, his club members will still drive their ATVs on city streets. This has been very controversial, some people have reached out to us about it, so we'll see what happens.

Wednesday is Vermont Tourism Day. It's the second annual Vermont Tourism Day to highlight the importance of the industry on our economy. The day urges legislature to increase tourism funding to encourage more out-of-state tourists to visit. Tourism contributes more than $2.5 billion in spending to the Vermont economy each year. It also supports over 32,000 jobs, which is roughly 10% of the state's total workforce. According to U.S. Travel Association data, Vermont ranks next-to-last among the New England states in visitor spending growth. Last year's inaugural Vermont Tourism day was held April 3.