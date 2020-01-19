Sunday's Look Aheads

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott is addressing a joint session of the General Assembly. He will detail recommendations for the 2021 fiscal state budget. He's not the only governor giving one of these addresses on Tuesday. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo will also present the fiscal year 2021 executive budget.

On Wednesday, the State House is honoring the Community College of Vermont. The Legislature is celebrating CCV's fiftieth anniversary. There will be a brief program followed by a Senate Concurrent Resolution read on the House Floor.

Keeping with Montpelier, the city is hosting a tenth and final music festival. It's the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture's tenth Annual Winter Folk Music Festival, Spice on Snow, but it is also their last. The four-day festival features Cajun and Old-Time musicians from Louisiana and Southern Appalachia and regional performers. Forty musicians will play at fourteen venues throughout the downtown. It's not just shows, there are dances, workshops, jam sessions, family programs and a community dinner. You can still buy tickets, most events are free, or low cost.

On Friday, Attorney General T.J. Donovan is partnering with Vermont Legal Aid, Lamoille Restorative Center and the Lamiolle County State's Attorney to host an expungement clinic in Hyde Park. This clinic focuses on wiping dismissed charges and specific convictions from people's records. Under Vermont law, after a certain period of time has passed, many misdemeanors, fourteen different felony offenses and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic is open to the public by appointment or walk-in, for charges or convictions originating in Lamoille and Chittenden counties.