Sunday's Look Aheads

On Monday, Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg is coming to Vermont. The Former New York City Mayor is holding a campaign event from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Leahy ECHO Center in Burlington. The presidential candidate is self-funding his own campaign. The Democratic National Committee debate rules reward candidates for their number of donors, so they have kept Bloomberg off the debate stage. Bloomberg was a late entry to the Democratic field and is currently polling in single digits nationally.

On Wednesday, some local high school students are taking part in a national campaign. Winooski students from the "Above the Influence" after school program are taking part in the Sticker Shock Campaign. They'll be at Sammy's Quick Stop in Winooski putting blue and white advisory stickers on packs of alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, cider and seltzers that appeal to underage drinkers. Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking. It aims to reduce the availability by preventing adults 21 or older from providing alcohol those underage.

In Plattsburgh, The Transportation Security Administration is holding a one-day recruitment event. On Thursday, TSA will assist anyone who is interested in applying for a job as a TSA officer at the Plattsburgh International and Adirondack Regional Airports. The session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at OneWorkSource Center. They'll discuss hiring, the duties of a TSA officer, benefits and explain the application process. Candidates must be 18-years-old or older, have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent security experience and be a U.S. citizen or national. Everyone is required to bring two valid forms of state or federal identification.

Another Thursday story, an update regarding the long-awaited CityPlace in Burlington. This has been a hot topic for quite some time. CityPlace is the long-delayed and heavily modified project in downtown Burlington, many refer to as the pit. On Thursday, there are two informational sessions at noon and another at 7 p.m. The intent is to share updates about the scaled-back plans, next steps, timing and answer the public's questions.