Sunday's Look Aheads

On Wednesday, there is a preview for those looking to buy the Bennington Square shopping center property. The property is being auctioned in a few weeks, so this gives people the chance to check out the building and the approximate 24 acres of land it sits on. Seven tenants including JC Penney, Staples, Olympia Sports, Jay's Hallmark, Label Shopper, Burger King and People's United Bank still occupy the spaces. It has about 150,000 square feet of rentable space, including two freestanding "pad" sites and the former Kmart space which is around 55,000 square feet. Bennington Square has suffered multiple losses in recent years when Kmart, Radio Shack, Maurices and Payless ShoeSource all closed. According to the town collector's office Bennington Square Partners is current on its taxes and the town assessor's office says the property is values at $3,650,000.

On Thursday, New Hampshire's Governor Chris Sununu will be speaking in New Hampshire's state house. Governor Sununu is delivering his 2020 State of the State Address. He'll be giving the address at 10 a.m. in Representatives Hall.

In Vermont's capital city, the state is celebrating entrepreneurship. On Thursday, Vermont is celebrating entrepreneurship day by showcasing some of the great things students are doing in their high schools, technical centers and communities. Over 250 students, educators and attendees from around Vermont will be there. Young, successful Vermont entrepreneurs will speak and the winners of the annual high school and technical center visual media competition will be announced. Governor Phil Scott will also be there to proclaim February third through the seventh of this year as Vermont Entrepreneurship Week.

On Friday, moms are getting special treatment at one local ski resort. Bromley Mountain is hosting their 18th Annual "Mom's Day Off" fundraiser. Moms ski or ride for just $25 when they show the ticket seller a picture of their kid or kids. This year's event benefits women's breast cancer care at the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington. The entire $25 is donated to the cancer center. Throughout the day physicians from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will be there. Each ticket holder is also eligible to win one of five sets of two-day passes to Bromley.