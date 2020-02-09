Sunday's Look Aheads

Rashid Nshid is one of the men allegedly involved in a shooting outside Nectar's in downtown Burlington back in 2018. He has a scheduled sentencing hearing on Monday. Police say Nashid and Carl Martin decided to settle an ongoing argument with what's being described as a "wild west" shootout. According to police, Martin punched Nashid in the face, the two drew their guns and Rashid fired into a crowd, hitting a 27-year-old woman.

On Monday, there are community-based public hearings on Governor Phil Scott's recommended fiscal year 2021 state budget. The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations want to hear from people like you in seven cities and towns around the state. The following locations will be hosting their hearings from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Downstreet Housing and Community Development, 22 Keith Ave, Suite 100, Barre City

People’s Academy High School, Auditorium, top of Copley Avenue, Morrisville

Rutland Public Schools, Longfellow School Building, Board Room, Rutland City

St. Johnsbury House, main dining room, 1207 Main St., St. Johnsbury

St. Albans City School, Library, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), 10 East Allen Street, Winooski, follow the signs when entering the building

Springfield will hold theirs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main Street, 3rd floor Conference Room, Selectmen’s Hall.

Governor Scott also has until Monday night to decide whether to sign or veto Vermont's minimum wage bill. The bill raises minimum wage to $11.75 next year and $12.55 in 2022, but, he has said he still has concerns. Two years ago, Governor Scott vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

On Tuesday, have a tail-wagging good time at this meet and greet in Williston. Meet Loki, VSP's new K-9. The pup will be in the Front Sally Port of the Williston Vermont State Police Barracks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. As VSP says, this is your chance to meet her without committing a crime, or staging your own disappearance.

On Thursday, Lake Placed begins celebrating 40 years since the 1980 Winter Olympics. It's a 10 day celebration with over 20 Olympians participating in events. Some featured events will remember the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team winning over the Russians, known as the "Miracle on Ice," speed skater Eric Heiden's five gold medals in record time, and the U.S. figure skating team, dubbed the "Dream Team." The entire village and Olympic venues will be on full display.