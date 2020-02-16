Sunday's Look Aheads

On Monday Richford and Enosburg High Schools will receive Teen Mental Health First Aid Training.The training takes place over three days with just over 100, 10th through 12th graders taking part. It's all part of a larger pilot program supported by Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. This site is the only one in Vermont and one of a couple in the Northeast selected to help develop the national training. The peer-to-peer program empowers youth to support each other and teaches them about mental illness, including how to identify and respond to any developing mental health or substance use problem.

Picture: MGN

On Tuesday in Rutland at 10:30 a.m. Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy are holding a press conference. Both will discuss the outcomes of their individual reviews of a deadly officer involved shooting. It happened in October of 2019, and involved four officers, three from the city and one from Rutland Town. This is the shooting that killed Christopher Louras, the son of the former Rutland City Mayor.

In Lake Placid the 40th Anniversary celebration of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games continues. We will have coverage of the figure skating reunion. Figure Skating Champion Scott Hamiliton will be among others at the event. He will also take part in the Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event. A presentation of the 1980 Olympic figure skating team will be given with stories of their experience as well as a tribute performance by the U.S. ice dance champions, Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

On Friday the St. Albans Barracks is hosting a community meeting on policing initiative in Richford. It's a way for law-enforcement and the public to address quality-of-life crimes and a new policing initiative designed for the town. This is intended to be the first of many discussions, contributing to an "Intelligence Based Policing" response to the needs of the community. The approach encourages police to give residents the tools they need to help law enforcement solve crimes, create a safe and secure environment, promote community and positive relationships as well as reduce or eliminate illegal activities. The meeting will take place in the Town Hall at 5 p.m.