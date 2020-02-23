Sunday’s Look Aheads

A former paraeducator who admitted to molesting a fourth-grader will be in court on Tuesday afternoon. Josie Spears has a parole violation hearing. Spears was arrested in February of 2017, after police say she sent nude photos to a 9-year-old student and molested him. She eventually pleaded guilty to charges including lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and violating court orders.

On Wednesday, there is a pretrial for Brenden Harriman. Police say Harriman assaulted a man who stopped to give him a ride then stole his jeep after being released from the Grafton County jail in New Hampshire. Back in November of 2019, Harriman was released from jail after being held for failing to appear in court for hearings regarding two misdemeanor simple assaults. That day, he allegedly asked a 79-year-old man who had stopped his jeep at a stop sign near the jail for a ride to Bradford, Vermont. The driver said he was heading in the opposite direction, but Harriman got into the car anyway. That's when he allegedly threatened to stab the driver if he didn't pull over and get out of the car. The driver refused to get out, so Harriman allegedly punched him in the face, causing nasal bone fracture. In a parking lot, the driver got out and Harriman stole the jeep. Police arrested him shortly after.

A Vermonter and country music singer will be releasing his first album. Witness by Waitsfield native, Ben Fuller, drops on Wednesday. Scott Fleishman had a chance to meet and interview Fuller about a year and a half ago while he was performing his song, Dirt Road to Nashville, live on WOKO radio. Fuller told the Eagles Times that the 10-track release is about the risks he has taken and the belief he keeps finding in his day-to-day life. That includes his personal struggles after losing friends through addiction. Fuller told Fleishman that losing a best friend to addiction was motivation to make the album. He moved to Nashville to pursue his dream a couple of years ago.

The Minnesota man who allegedly tried to lure a four-year-old boy from his family in Plattsburgh is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday. Police say John Froom attempted to abduct the boy from the Crete Center in December. Surveillance video shows Froom telling the boy Santa was outside with snowmobiles. The boy's father stopped his son from leaving with Froom and called police. Authorities say Froom has no prior convictions related to child abductions. Froom has been held without bail since January.