Sunday's Look Aheads

Not only is Tuesday, Super Tuesday, it's also Town Meeting Day. We spoke with Rutland City's mayor about one big ballot item. Last week, Mayor David Allaire said residents will be voting on a five-million dollar bond to fix the streets and sidewalks. "The low cost of borrowing and the ability to pay this off over a 30-year period, it seems as though a bond would be the way to go. We've had our city engineers kind of survey the situation and see what was needed. Although, five million dollars isn't going to re-do every street. It will give us a jump-start on what needs it out there," says Mayor Allaire. They plan to use $4,000,000 on road repairs and the remaining $1,000,000 to update the sidewalks. Mayor Allaire says they have discussed taking the money in two installments to keep the impact on taxpayers to a minimum. Specific streets have not been identified, but people can access a map through the city's website to see street conditions.

Keeping things in Rutland County, on Wednesday, Fair Haven will know the winner of their pet election. Eight 8th graders are counting about 350 ballots, Wednesday morning. The current Mayor, Mara Lincoln is running again, but this year, Fair Haven's Police K-9, Sammy and Murfee from Caring Canines are also on the ballot. This is the second year the town will elect a pet mayor. They do it to raise money for a new playground at the grade school and involve those under 18 in local politics with the hope that they will continue to vote when they come of age. WCAX will be announcing the winner of that election.

The Supreme Court is "On the Road" again. On Wednesday, the Vermont Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in five cases. This is part of the high court's annual session at Vermont Law School. Sessions begin at 9:30 in the morning and run through the end of the last case at 2 p.m.

On Friday, there is a community-focused conversation on mental health in the NEK. The exhibit of 99 portraits, sculptures and paintings de-stigmatize mental health to the Northeast Kingdom. The conversation is being held from 4 to 6 p.m. in Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital's Gray Gallery and in conference rooms 126 and 127.