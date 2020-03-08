Sunday's Look Aheads

There's much going on around the area this week. Here are some things to make note of.

Tuesday:

This Tuesday is another primary voting day.

Secretary Condos is holding a 2020 Presidential Primary Elections canvass.

Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos will be holding the canvass at his office in Montpelier.

He'll be joined by three major party chairs, or their designees to certify the vote totals and winners for the Democratic and Republican Presidential Primaries.

The canvass begins at 10 AM.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the Energy Action Network will release their Annual Progress report.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of where Vermont stands relative to its renewable energy and emissions reduction commitments.

This year's report will have an economic impact analysis of the consumer savings and statewide economic benefits of switching from fossil fueled technologies for heating and transportation to efficient, renewable alternatives.

There will also be an expanded emissions analysis comparing Vermont to our neighbors across the northeast.

It's taking place at the state house at 11 AM.

Also on Wednesday, parents, employers, policymakers and industry professionals will come together to focus on early childhood issues.

This is the 26th year for Early Childhood Day at the Legislature, an event usually attended by around 250 early childhood advocates.

The day will focus on the education, health, safety and security of children and young families, and how they're impacted by state policies.

This year Governor Phil Scott will be giving opening remarks, before breaking off into advocacy seminars and workshops.

It concludes with a Rally for Kids on the State House steps, following House devotions and resolutions.

Comments by the governor begin at around 9:10 am in the Governor's Ballroom of the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Friday:

On Friday, a Global Day of Snowboarding will celebrate the Legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter.

The first annual 'A Day for Jake' event is free for snowboarders that pre-register to ride at the 13 global resorts participating.

Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards, passed away in November.

As a way to pay tribute to his impacts on the snowboarding world, select resorts are offering free lift tickets to snowboarders of any skill level.

While resorts across the world are participating, Stratton Mountain is the local choice.

Registration ends Sunday, March 8, at midnight.