Sunday's Look Aheds

Angela Auclair has a hearing on Monday. She was married to David Auclair, the man who was shot eleven times at a trail head in Hinesburg, in July. Court documents say it was all part of an elaborate plan by Korey Lee George and his mom Angela Auclair. On Monday, Angela's hearing has a hold without bail hearing to present testimony and evidence. Witnesses are scheduled to take the stand to decide if she will remain in jail until trial.

Three Illinois guards have been indicted on charges of inmate assault resulting in death and obstruction of the investigation. In a statement from the United States Department of Justice, the three correctional officers made their initial appearances in federal court Friday morning. (MGN Image)

There's a sentencing hearing on Monday for another case we've had our eye on. Derek Spilman, the owner of Good Times Gallery will be in court. He has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug conspiracy and gun charges. He admitted to knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to corrupt, influence and impede an official proceeding. He was arrested back in January after Burlington police received complaints about his Church Street business. Neighboring businesses complained they say high school aged kids leaving his store with marijuana. He was also accused of allegedly smearing feces on the front door of a neighboring business.

On Thursday, presents are being delivered to the University of Vermont Children's Hospital by Santa. This is all part of Operation Cuff. Santa's elves are members of local police and fire departments, emergency responders and more. The joint effort is to collect new toys for the kids.

On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott is attending a special event in Rutland. Honorable William D. Cohen of Rutland will be sworn in as the next Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice from noon to one on Thursday at the Rutland County Court House. Governor Scott appointed the judge from Rutland. He is replacing former Associate Justice Marilyn Skoglund, who retired in September.

On Friday, we'll find out if a man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver can stand trial. Aita Gurung was initially charged with killing his wife in, 2017. Those charges against him were dropped when the state did not have evidence to show he was sane. The Vermont Attorney General's office refiled charges against him this summer. This past week, attorneys on both sides met before Gurung's upcoming competency hearing. One mental health expert has already said Gurung is not fit to stand trial.